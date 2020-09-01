Hong Kong begins mass-testing for virus amid public doubts

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong has tested thousands of people for coronavirus at the start of a mass-testing effort that’s become another political flash point in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. Volunteers stood in lines at testing centers to participate in the government initiative, though many residents are distrustful over the resources and staff being provided by China’s central government and some fear DNA could be collected. The Hong Kong government has dismissed such concerns. Leader Carrie Lam appealed to critics to stop discouraging people from being tested since participation was crucial to the program’s success. Experts say even though the city’s outbreak has dwindled, the proportion of cases that are of untraceable origin remains above 30%.