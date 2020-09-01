Hong Kong democracy activists urge German action on China

BERLIN (AP) — Hong Kong pro-democracy activists demonstrated outside the German Foreign Ministry on Tuesday as China’s top diplomat visited the capital, urging the government in Berlin do more to try and force Beijing to address human rights issues. Led by prominent activist Nathan Law, who fled Hong Kong for Britain shortly after China implemented a new national security law, the crowd held photos of imprisoned dissidents and chanted slogans like “free Hong Kong” and “stand up for human rights.” The national security law is seen by many as Beijing’s boldest move yet to remove the legal firewall between the semi-autonomous territory of Hong Kong and the mainland’s authoritarian Communist Party system.