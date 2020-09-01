Iowa virus cases rise amid calls for masks, bar closures

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa continued to see significant transmission of the coronavirus with the state reporting more than 600 new cases and a federal report pegging Iowa with the nation’s highest rate of virus spread in the country. As of Tuesday morning, state health data shows 684 new confirmed virus cases in the past day with the total case count now at 65,397. Nine more people died for a total of 1,121 deaths. The state health department reported 40 people admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours. Since late June hospital admissions have been climbing as have the number of those remaining hospitalized and those in intensive care.