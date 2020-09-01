Lindblom expected to start as Brewers host the Tigers

Detroit Tigers (16-16, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (16-18, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Detroit: Michael Fulmer (0-0, 8.79 ERA) Milwaukee: Josh Lindblom (1-2, 6.31 ERA)

LINE: Brewers 1; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Detroit will meet on Tuesday.

The Brewers are 7-9 in home games. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .213 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Orlando Arcia leads the team with a mark of .262.

The Tigers are 7-6 on the road. The Detroit offense has compiled a .251 batting average as a team this season, good for eleventh in the American League. Jonathan Schoop leads the team with an average of .303.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with 14 extra base hits and is batting .197.

JaCoby Jones leads the Tigers with 14 extra base hits and is batting .274.

INJURIES: Brewers: Ray Black: (shoulder), Avisail Garcia: (ankle), Manny Pina: (knee).

Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), C.J. Cron: (knee), Austin Romine: (right knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.