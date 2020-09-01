McConnell chides mayors for response to destructive protests

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has chided some big-city mayors for their handling of protests. The Kentucky Republican said Tuesday they’ve shown a reluctance to “enforce the law” when protests have turned destructive. McConnell spoke about protests after receiving an endorsement from the Kentucky Fraternal Order of Police. McConnell consistently says he supports the rights of people to demonstrate peacefully while condemning property damage that accompanied some protests. McConnell is seeking a seventh term in the November election. He’s being challenged by Democrat Amy McGrath. McGrath’s campaign says McConnell is trying to “stoke division and fear.”