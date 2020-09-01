Mexico’s ‘teflon’ presidency loses some sheen but survives

MEXICO CITY (AP) — For a president with a plunging economy and the world’s fourth-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths, Mexico’s Andrés Manuel López Obrador isn’t doing so badly. In his second state-of-the-union address López Obrador emphasized what he considers his major achievements: the fight against corruption and his government’s austerity. But the surprising thing is he still gets strong support for a coronavirus policy that amounts to little more than damage control with as little testing as possible and almost no contact tracing or mandatory lockdown. López Obrador still has majority support, though his poll numbers have dropped and the honeymoon is clearly over.