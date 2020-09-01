Miami takes 1-0 lead into game 2 against Milwaukee

Miami Heat (44-29, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (56-17, first in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Bucks -5; over/under is 223.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Miami leads series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat take on the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference second round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Heat won the last meeting 115-104. Jimmy Butler scored 40 points to lead Miami to the win and Khris Middleton scored 28 points in defeat for Milwaukee.

The Bucks are 37-7 against conference opponents. Milwaukee is 36-4 against opponents below .500.

The Heat are 30-13 in conference matchups. Miami is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 35.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Bam Adebayo averaging 7.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Bucks. Brook Lopez is averaging 18 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 54.7% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Butler has shot 45.5% and is averaging 19.9 points for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 18.5 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Miami.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Bucks: Averaging 114.2 points, 47.7 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points on 42.7% shooting.

Heat: Averaging 112 points, 45.6 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.4 points on 46.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Eric Bledsoe: out (hamstring).

Heat: KZ Okpala: out (personal), Gabe Vincent: out (shoulder), Chris Silva: out (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.