Missouri man wrongfully convicted of murder arrested

12:55 pm National news from the Associated Press

BENTON, Mo. (AP) — A southeast Missouri man who was wrongfully convicted of murder is back in jail facing a domestic assault charge. David Robinson, of Sikeston, is accused of assaulting a woman during an argument then asking her to say she was injured in a car accident. Robinson was released from prison in May 2018 after serving 17 years for a murder that a judge found he likely did not commit. He won an $8 million settlement against the city of Sikeston. Robinson pleaded no contest to the new charges on Monday. He is being held without bond. 

