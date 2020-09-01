NYC delays start of school year to do more virus safety prep

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is postponing the start of its school year by several days to allow more preparation to reopen classrooms amid the coronavirus pandemic. The delay was announced Tuesday after teachers said they might OK a strike over the city’s drive to open schools. The change comes nine days before the nation’s largest public school system was set to bring students back to classrooms. Now, instead of starting a mix of in-person and remote learning on Sept. 10, the city’s more than 1 million public school students will start remote-only classes Sept. 16. In-person instruction will begin Sept. 21, though over 360,000 students’ families have opted to stick with remote-only learning altogether.