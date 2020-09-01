Poland approves new German ambassador after long delay

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland has accepted the appointment of a new German ambassador after an unusual delay of about three months. There has been a lot of speculation in Poland about why the approval took so long. Polish media have cited the fact that Arndt Freytag von Loringhoven’s father was a Nazi officer during World War II as a reason for the resistance from Poland’s conservative and nationalist ruling Law and Justice party. A Polish deputy foreign minister announced late Monday that the German ambassador was finally accepted. At the same time, the minister called the war a “great unhealed wound in the minds of the Polish nation all the time.”