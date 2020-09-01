Police detain alleged IS commander in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s interior minister says police have detained an alleged top commander of the Islamic State group in Turkey. The minister described the suspect, identified as Mahmut Ozden as the “emir” of the militant group in Turkey. The suspect allegedly planned to kidnap Turkish politicians and to attack businesses, the minister said. Turkey has suffered a string of attacks by Islamic State militants over the lapast five years, including an attack at an Istanbul nightclub during New Year celebrations in the early hours of 2017. The attack killed 39 people, most of them foreigners.