Police community service officer fatally shot in Milwaukee

3:58 pm Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities have named a community service officer for the Milwaukee Police Department who was fatally shot in what authorities say appears to be a neighbor dispute. Police arrested a 65-year-old suspect after responding to the scene on the city’s south side Monday evening.  The department says the community service officer, Naeem Sarosh, was 35 years old and was a well-respected employee. Community service officers are civilian employees who help with non-emergency calls. Sarosh had worked for the department for four years. The shooting will be investigated by the department’s homicide division.

Associated Press

