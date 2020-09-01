Quiet weather this week

Pleasant Tuesday afternoon…

Cloudy skies accompanied a storm system with a few isolated showers, but most were pretty light; and they will end this evening. Highs were in the 60s and 70s, but we can look forward to more sunshine for Wednesday

Dry for the rest of the week…

After a bump up into the 80s on Wednesday, readings fall back into the pleasant 70s for Thursday and Friday. Humidity will remain low through Saturday, before the next weather maker with rain arrives for Saturday night and Sunday.

Pollen season continues…

Pollen and mold counts will be high over the coming days. The ragweed pollen should remain high for the next few weeks..

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden