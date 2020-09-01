Reaction to President Trump’s visit to Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. (WXOW) - President Donald Trump along with Attorney General William Barr made a visit to Kenosha on Tuesday afternoon amid civil unrest from the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake.

The president praised law enforcement for their efforts in controlling riots and protests. He also called the looting and rioting domestic terrorism. Trump participated in a roundtable with law enforcement officials at Bradford High School.

Democrats had been using the phrase 'fanning the flames' ahead of the president's visit, calling out President Trump for his divisive rhetoric.

In a press conference Tuesday morning, Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Madison), a native of Kenosha, used the terminology as he pleaded for Trump not to come to the city while advocated for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

"Joe Biden has been very clear. He does not stand for any violence whatsoever. He wants people to bring us together. He doesn't want to fan the flames of the racial tensions that we've had. And unfortunately, Donald Trump, that's what he's done in every moment," said Rep. Pocan.

Republicans say President Trump's visit is a way to help unify the country and heal the community while restoring the president's most tweeted phrases, 'law and order.'

"The message that Wisconsinites need to hear is the same message that everyone in the United States needs to hear. We are all Americans. We must stand together and view each other through the lens of the American flag. That should be the start and the stop of it," said Derrick Van Orden, the Republican nominee running for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District.

State Democrats believe the problems have continued for Trump who is facing not only civil unrest but a COVID-19 pandemic and reelection in November.

"With his rhetoric, with everything he's done over the past four years, things have only been getting worse and worse, and until he's out of office, we can expect that people are going to feel unsafe in Donald Trump's America, they're not going to feel comfortable in Donald Trump's America," said Philip Shulman, a spokesperson for Wisconsin Democrats.

Van Orden acknowledged the turmoil facing the nation and in Kenosha when it comes to protests but believes the way to build a better country is to unify under the American Flag.

"We are all Americans, we are all citizens of this nation, we all have equal rights under the law and we need to exercise those rights."

