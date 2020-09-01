Meteorological summer runs from June 1st through August 31st. As August came to an end yesterday, the stats are in for the summer of 2020.

Warmest summer since 1995

The average temperature this summer was 74.7 degrees. This number is calculated by taking the high and low temperatures throughout the summer and average them together. The average of 74.7 degrees puts the 2020 summer 3.2 degrees hotter than the 1981-2010 average of 71.5 degrees.

This makes the 2020 summer the third hottest summer and the hottest summer since 1995. The summer of 1995 was the hottest summer ever with an average temperature of 75.7 degrees.

The warmest high temperature was on August 26th with a high of 97 degrees. This tied the record previously set in 2013.

As for 90 degree days, there were 28 days with a high of 90 degrees or warmer. The average yearly total is 17 days. So, another bench mark that will read above average for the 2020 summer season.

Summer rainfall

Summer started off on a saturated note. June brought in a total of 7.31 inches of rainfall, which is 2.97 inches above average. The two big rain events in June were on June 2nd with 1.41 inches and June 9th with 1.91 inches. June 9th's rainfall was from the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal.

Then July and August remained fairly dry. Moderate drought conditions occurred across portions of the Coulee Region due to the dry weather.

Finally, the last day of meteorological summer brought much-needed rainfall. August 31st the rainfall totaled 1.98 inches, this was the most rainfall all summer.