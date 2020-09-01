Tunisia’s parliament votes on new prime minister amid crisis

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — The prime minister-designate of Tunisia has spelled out his plans on Tuesday to “save the country” as lawmakers prepared to vote on his proposed government. If Hichem Mechichi wins the confidence vote on Tuesday, his government would be the third Tunisia has seen since the North African’s country’s legislative election last October and the ninth since the revolution that brought down an autocratic regime in 2011. Tunisia’s parliament voted down a previous prime minister-designate earlier this year and eventually approved a replacement candidate as prime minister but he stepped down last month amid anger over his holdings in a waste processing company that won state contracts.