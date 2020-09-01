West Salem School District lays out plans for its staff and students

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - Today marked the first day of classes for many area school districts.

The West Salem School District begins with a mix of online and in-person courses.

Starting September 14, Students in grades kindergarten - 5th grade will attend in-person class full time. Grades 6-12 will participate in a blended model of online and in-person.

Ben Wopat, the Principal for West Salem Middle School, said one of the biggest challenges he and other staff have encountered is adjusting to the pandemic's ever chaining dynamics.

"The virus situation is up in the air, but what this district is focusing on is the flexibility of knowing the pandemic is a moving target, and so being able to implement a plan quickly and responsive to our families, is going to be important moving forward," Wopat said. "We, as educators, are going to have to flexible during this time."

Jason Mahlum, a Social Studies Teacher at West Salem Middle School, said he is happy to see some of his students in person.

"It has been hard not to see my students in-person," Mahlum said. "I would love to have all of them in class. I understand the reason why, but it has been hard. Luckily enough, in this day and age, we have the platforms that allow us to do some teaching virtually, but I'm very excited to get the kids back in school."

Superintendent Ryan Rieber said this whole year has been a challenging but hopeful journey for him, his staff, and of course, West Salem families.

"One of the things I have challenged our staff is to continue to spread positive energy and make every day feel like the first day of school," Rieber said. "As educators, we all know how excited we are for that first day of school because of the newness and everything. Our challenge is to bring that 'first-day-of-school-cheer' to our students every day this year."

The district gave parents the option when it came to instruction for their children. Among those options, completely online classes for the first semester throughout the Coulee Region Virtual Academy.