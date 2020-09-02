Biden: Trump ignores pandemic, stokes unrest, solves neither

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden is calling the struggle to reopen U.S. schools amid the coronavirus a “national emergency” and accusing President Donald Trump of ignoring the issue as he stokes unrest in Wisconsin and elsewhere. The Democratic presidential nominee’s broadsides came a day ahead of his own scheduled trip to Kenosha, Wisconsin, where Biden said he wants to help “heal” a city reeling from another police shooting of a Black man. The wounding of Jacob Blake and subsequent demonstrations have made the political battleground state a focal point for debate over police and protest-related violence. Biden will meet with Blake’s family. Also Thursday, presidential debate organizers unveiled the moderators for three scheduled encounters between Trump and Biden.