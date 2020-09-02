 Skip to Content

Biden: Trump ignores pandemic, stokes unrest, solves neither

New
4:41 pm Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden is calling the struggle to reopen U.S. schools amid the coronavirus a “national emergency” and accusing President Donald Trump of ignoring the issue as he stokes unrest in Wisconsin and elsewhere. The Democratic presidential nominee’s broadsides came a day ahead of his own scheduled trip to Kenosha, Wisconsin, where Biden said he wants to help “heal” a city reeling from another police shooting of a Black man. The wounding of Jacob Blake and subsequent demonstrations have made the political battleground state a focal point for debate over police and protest-related violence. Biden will meet with Blake’s family. Also Thursday, presidential debate organizers unveiled the moderators for three scheduled encounters between Trump and Biden. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content