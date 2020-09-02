Asia Today: Australia hot spot extends state of emergency

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s hot spot Victoria state has extended its state of emergency for another six months as its weekly average of new coronavirus infections dipped to 95. The Victorian Parliament’s upper chamber passed legislation by a 20-19 vote to extend the state of emergency, which enhances the government’s powers to impose pandemic restrictions.The government had wanted a 12-month extension. The state health department on Wednesday reported 90 new infections and six deaths in the latest 24-hour period. There were only 70 new infections reported on Tuesday. Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea has seen a triple-digit daily jump in reported coronavirus infections for the 20th straight day.