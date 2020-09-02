US stocks open higher as a technology-driven rally chugs on

Stocks are opening higher as Wall Street’s tech-driven rally continues to notch gains. The benchmark S&P 500 was up 0.4% in the early going Wednesday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.6%. Chipmaker Nvidia was among the early standouts. DraftKings jumped more than 8% after announcing that basketball legend Michael Jordan would take an ownership stake in the company in exchange for becoming a special advisor to the sports betting site. Macy’s also rose sharply after reporting a quarterly loss that was much smaller than analysts were anticipating. Macy’s said its digital sales rose more than 50% in the latest quarter.