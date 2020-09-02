Attorneys present revised Weinstein bankruptcy plan to judge

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Attorneys for The Weinstein Co. presented a Delaware judge on Wednesday with a revised bankruptcy plan that provides about $35 million to pay creditors including victims of sexual misconduct by film mogul Harvey Weinstein. The settlement amount is $11.5 million less than under a previous plan. That plan was scrapped after a New York judge judge rejected a proposed $19 million settlement between Weinstein and some of his accusers. The settlement in the purported class-action lawsuit was a key component of the initial bankruptcy plan. Roughly $17 million is allocated under the new plan for sexual misconduct claims.