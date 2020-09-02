COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Begin in Wisconsin

Madison, Wis. (WXOW) - Research teams in Wisconsin took a big step forward in trying to find a COVID-19 vaccine.

The first participants in the Astra-zeneca COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial at UW health and the University of Wisconsin have been injected.

The study is open for enrollment and hopes to involve 1,600 people over the next eight weeks.

Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health's chief quality officer, was the first person to be vaccinated.

"I got the injection. It could be the vaccine. There's a 2/3 chance it's the vaccine and there is a 1/3 chance it's a placebo," said Dr. Pothof. "And now I'll be monitoring myself for symptoms and they'll be monitoring me through blood tests and other means to determine, is this vaccine effective? and is this vaccine safe?"

Dr. Pothof is not directly involved with the study. Across the country, 30,000 people are expected to take part in this vaccine trial. The data could lead to a COVID-19 vaccine being approved in early 2021.

"There's always a little bit of nerves when you're the first person to do anything," admitted Dr. Pothof. "But quite frankly, to be honest, we've been looking at these vaccine trials almost every day for the last couple of months. And I've been able to read all the papers, I was able to review the entire study protocol. I felt that I was really educated on the risks and benefits of this particular vaccine trial."

To be eligible for the study, participants must be at least 18 years old, healthy or have medically stable chronic diseases. They also cannot have a previously confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19. The screening, treatment, and follow-up will all take place at University Hospital in Madison. Participants will receive the injections and study-related medical care from UW Health doctors at no cost.

Following the treatment, the study will last approximately two years and enrollees will periodically undergo tests to monitor their health. This includes physical examinations, measurements of vital signs such as blood pressure and heart rate, blood tests, and COVID-19 testing.