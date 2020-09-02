Drier and sunnier into the weekend

Sun dominates

From today through Saturday, blue skies will dominate. A disturbance will pass through Thursday morning to increase the cloud cover. Clouds will only last a few showers before the sunshine quickly returns. Overall, the sunshine will be at abundance but temperatures will be bouncing around.

Near-average

Today temperatures will align more with summer weather. A generous southwesterly wind and sunshine, the highs will be able to touch the low 80s. Then a cold front will pass through the region Thursday morning. That will bring a few clouds but it will push out that warmer temperatures. High temperatures will then return to the 70s, with a slight chance to flirt with the 80s on Saturday.

A bigger cool down is ahead. Starting Labor Day, temperatures could be more than 10 degrees below average. This will generally create highs temperatures in the 60s. Lows have the potential to be in the 40s, might have to mention areas in the 30s as well, BRR!

Windy

After the cold front passes Thursday morning, it will be a breezy end to the workweek as well. Winds will be the strongest on Thursday with gusts up to 30 mph. Then winds will be consistently strong through Saturday before we can mix up the pattern.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett