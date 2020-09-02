Female directors close to parity at Venice Film Festival

A spot in competition at the Venice Film Festival can launch careers and Oscar winners, but in recent years films directed by women have been mostly excluded from vying for the coveted Golden Lion. Among the 62 films that competed between 2017 to 2019, only four were made by women. Things may be improving, however. At the 77th edition of the festival, which kicks off Wednesday, films directed by women make up 44% of the competition slate. Festival director Alberto Barbera noted past “embarrassing percentiles” and said this year’s films were selected “exclusively on the basis of their quality and not as a result of gender protocols.”