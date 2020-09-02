Fools Five Live and Silent Auction canceled

Lewiston, Mn(WXOW)- The Fools Five Board has decided to cancel this years live in person and silent auction.

The rescheduled event was set to take place Saturday, September 26 at the Lewiston Community Center. The decision was a tough one, but overall looked out for the best interests of all during this pandemic.

Each year the auction along with a race raise money for cancer research through their efforts. The race is the longest road race in Minnesota that raises money for cancer research and draws people from all around the world. Unfortunately, the race that was set for April 3-4 was canceled. CORONAVIRUS CANCELLATION: Fool’s Five Auction and Race outlines these cancellations.

As the cancellation of the auction came,Dan Gross, the president of Fools Five remarked on the difficult decision.

“It’s been a very difficult year for Fools Five not being able to hold our traditional events to raise money for cancer research and our Local Cancer Support Group.“we look forward to 2021 where we can once again continue our tradition of coming together to provide hope, support, and compassion to our community. We’ll see you in April 2021!”

Additionally, auction director Karin Peterson, remarked on the decision and outlined other possibilities the group considered.

“I just want to add we are looking into online options to further benefit our cause and assist those who are in need. Any updates will be available on our website, social media platforms, as well as our local newspapers. "

More information on Fools Five can be found on their website.