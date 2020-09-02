Former Catholic brother returned to face Mississippi charges

A former Catholic brother has been returned to Mississippi to face charges he sexually abused two impoverished elementary school students in the 1990s. The boys are now men who have accused Paul West, once their teacher and principal, of molestation. Joshua Love and La Jarvis Love, who are Black, also say racism was at work when the Franciscan order to which West belonged pressured them to sign low-ball legal settlements and non-disclosure agreements — something the order has denied. West did not contest his extradition at a Wisconsin hearing on Aug. 17. He arrived at the Laflore County Jail, in Greenwood, Mississippi, earlier this week.