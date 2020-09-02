Greece reopens 10-year bond issue ahead of defense boost

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s finance minister says the country has carried out a successful bond auction, reopening a June 10-year issue that had raised 3 billion euros ($3.55 billion) with a yield of 1.50%. The move comes as Athens seeks to boost its cash reserves for additional support to pandemic-hit businesses, as well as to splurge out on defense spending amid a crisis with Turkey over eastern Mediterranean drilling rights. Speaking in a radio interview, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said the auction “appears to be successful” and had achieved a lower yield than the June sale. He gave no further details pending the official announcement of auction results later Wednesday.