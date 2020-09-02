La Crosse School District extends free meal program through December

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse School District is offering free breakfast and lunch for students 18 and under through December.

The USDA announced the extension of the summer meal program since most students will be learning from home.

Students can pick up their meals Monday through Friday between 10:00 am and 12:30 pm. Order forms will be mailed out weekly.

Pickup times may vary according to each school. Get the times for each school here.

Families can have the option of delivery of meals. Parents are asked to call the School Nutrition Hotline at 608-789-5880 to find out delivery to a particular address is available. Orders can be taken over the phone. Someone needs to be at the residence to accept the meals.

For more information go to La Crosse School District website