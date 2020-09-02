Missouri man sentenced for Planned Parenthood clinic arson

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 43-year-old man who tried to set fire to a Planned Parenthood clinic in Missouri has been sentenced to five years in federal prison without parole. Wesley Brian Kaster pleaded guilty in November to trying to start a fire at the Columbia Health Center clinic. He was sentenced Wednesday. Investigators say Kaster was seen twice at the clinic in the pre-dawn hours of Feb. 10, 2019. He broke a door at the clinic and threw items including a Molotov cocktail inside. No one was in the building and the clinic’s sprinkler system extinguished the blaze before firefighters arrived.