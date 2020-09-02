Move-in day for incoming UW-La Crosse freshmen

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Over 3,000 students will be living on campus this fall, and 2/3's are first-year students. All on-campus students will move in this week over five to six days.

Lisa Weston, the Assistant Director for Residence Life at U.W. La Crosse, said she knows these freshmen will gain so much more and a great education as an alumnus.

"There is something special about coming back to the place where you learn how to be an adult, that is why I chose to work for the university," Weston said. "All of our first-year students come to campus have some knowledge of what to expect, like classes, roommates, and stuff like that, but what they don't know is that they will grow up here and become adults. Its fun to be part of their story."

Mackenzie Gilbert, an incoming freshman, said the move-in went smoothly, and she is excited about the college experience.

"I'm excited to be here, I'm familiar with the town, and my sister will be a senior here," Gilbert said. "I like the campus and the area, it is like a home away from home."

The university placed hand sanitizing stations throughout campus for added security and provided face masks to anyone who needed one.