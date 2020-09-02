Owner of burned business accuses Trump of misleading public

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The owner of a camera shop that was destroyed during unrest in Kenosha and featured during President Donald Trump’s visit says the president used his store for political gain by appearing with a former owner of the business. Tom Gram says he bought Rode’s Camera Shop from the Rode family eight years ago, though John Rode still owns the property. The building was destroyed by fire during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, who is Black. The White House notes that Rode still owns the building. Meanwhile, a lawyer for 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who is accused of fatally shooting two demonstrators in Kenosha, tweeted a video of him thanking supporters by phone from jail in Illinois, where he was arrested.