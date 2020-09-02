Report: Mexico leads in health worker deaths from COVID-19

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Amnesty International says Mexico leads the world in coronavirus deaths among its health care workers. The group says Mexico has reported 1,320 confirmed deaths from COVIID-19 so far, surpassing the United States at 1,077, the United Kingdom at 649, and Brazil at 634. The report issued Wednesday is likely to revive debate about Mexico’s extremely low coronavirus testing rate, with fewer than one in 100 Mexicans tested. While officials have bragged that all health care workers have gotten one test, that appears insufficient for people who face daily exposure over months. Health professionals in Mexico have also held many protests over a lack of adequate personal protective equipment.