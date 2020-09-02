Saudi Arabia says flights to, from UAE can fly over kingdom

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia says that flights to and from the United Arab Emirates “from all countries” will now be able to use its airspace, a vaguely worded announcement that apparently allows flyovers by Israel following a deal to normalize UAE-Israel relations. The Saudi Press Agency announcement on Wednesday comes just days after Saudi Arabia allowed the first direct Israeli commercial passenger flight to use its airspace to reach the UAE, signaling acquiescence for a breakthrough U.S.-brokered deal by the UAE to normalize relations with Israel. The kingdom’s statement avoided naming Israel directly. However, any direct flight between the two nations would need to use Saudi airspace to be commercially viable.