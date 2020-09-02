Should students gamble on an income share agreement?

With what could be a slow economic recovery and loan debt on the rise, college students are looking for alternatives to pay for their education. After federal aid and scholarships, many students still have funding gaps, and borrowers are growing wary of private student loans. Some are looking to income share agreements, which allow students to pay nothing upfront, avoid additional student loans and pay a preset percentage of their salary after getting a qualifying job. But the agreements can be a gamble for students — the more you earn, the more you pay. For those graduating in the era of COVID-19, however, this could be a risk worth taking.