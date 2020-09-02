Typhoon pummels South Korea, ship missing in rough waters

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A powerful typhoon has ripped through South Korea’s southern and eastern coasts with tree-snapping winds and flooding rains. A livestock cargo ship was missing off southern Japan after making a distress call in seas roughened by the typhoon. One death in South Korea has been reported, thousands of homes are without power and hundreds of people have evacuated their homes. The outages were mainly in southern mainland regions including Busan and the island of Jeju. Typhoon Maysak has maximum winds of about 80 mph as it blows toward North Korea, where landfall is expected in the afternoon. State TV showed flooding in eastern cities.