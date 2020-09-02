 Skip to Content

World Bank-funded dam in Lebanon mirrors governance crisis

New
1:11 am National news from the Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — The valley of Bisri in Lebanon lies on a green fertile bed, a spot that has cradled civilizations dating as far back as the Bronze Age. Its expansive lands of pine, citrus trees and ancient ruins are about to turn into a controversial mega dam funded by the World Bank. Activists and locals have for years voiced their opposition to what they describe as not only an environmental crime, but also a project that mirrors Lebanon’s governance crisis and corruption issues. And now, in the wake of Beirut’s massive explosion, critics are stepping up demands that the project be halted.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content