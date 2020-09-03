Global stock markets mostly higher after Wall Street surge

Global stock markets are mostly higher after Wall Street surged to its biggest daily gain since July despite uncertainty about the global economic outlook. London, Frankfurt and Tokyo gained while Shanghai retreated. Investors have been encouraged by hopes for progress in developing a coronavirus vaccine. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained 1.5% despite a report on hiring that some analysts said might indicate the U.S. job market recovery could be fading. Global stock markets have recovered most of this year’s losses, driven by strong gains for tech and some other stocks while most companies are down.