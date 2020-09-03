Black jogger who was mistakenly jailed in Texas speaks out

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Black jogger who spent nearly two days in jail after mistakenly being arrested by San Antonio police because he fit the description of an assault suspect says it was a traumatic experience that no one should have to experience. Mathias “Marty” Ometu, a 33-year-old insurance agent, was misidentified as an assault suspect on Aug. 25, wrestled into a patrol vehicle and jailed on charges of having assaulted two officers during his arrest. Ometu spoke publicly about the ordeal Wednesday, describing feeling hopeless while stuck behind bars for something he didn’t do. Prosecutors dropped the charges and expunged the case from his record.