Bulgaria PM replaces justice minister amid protests

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s embattled Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has replaced the minister of justice. But the move is unlikely to appease protesters calling for nearly two months for the whole government to step down. Justice Minister Danail Kirilov submitted his resignation last week amid strong public criticism of a controversial proposal for a new constitution he co-authored. Parliament on Thursday elected Kirilov’s deputy, Desislava Ahladova, as new justice minister. The replacement came as crowds gathered in downtown Sofia for another anti-government protest after an earlier demonstration led to violence, injuries and arrests on Wednesday night.