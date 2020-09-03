Buscabulla offers electro-Caribbean music for the pandemic

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Buscabulla is aiming to lift spirits during the pandemic with some new electro-Caribbean music. The Puerto Rican duo celebrates the identity of the island in “Mío.” It’s the latest single on their first full-length album, “Regresa.” Lead singer Raquel Berrios says “Mio” aims to promote a sense of pride and belonging for Puerto Ricans who have been buffeted by the pandemic, natural disasters and political turbulence. Buscabulla is made up of Berrios and her instrumentalist husband, Luis Alfredo Del Valle. She thinks the pandemic has deepened the album’s message of faith and acceptance.