DNR reminding ATV riders to brush up on safety practices

Wisconsin (WQOW) - With the holiday weekend approaching, the Wisconsin DNR is reminding ATV and UTV riders to take extra precautions on the trails.

According to DNR officials, ATV fatalities are up in Wisconsin this year. There have been 23 deaths to date, compared with just 14 in 2019.

Lieutenant Martin Stone, off-highway vehicle administrator for the DNR, said there are a few safety tips to remember when riding an off-road vehicle.

Drivers should be trained and experienced, preferably with a completed safety course. Helmets and seat belts should be worn at all times, speed should be kept in check and never operate those vehicles while under the influence.

Stone also reminds riders that new state laws regarding ATVs and UTVs went into effect this year.

You can find all the regulations here.