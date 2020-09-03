Executive Director of La Crosse Promise to step down

LA CROSSE,Wis.(WXOW)- Brian Liesinger, Excecutive Director of La Crosse Promise will step down from his position at the end of October.

Liesinger has served in the position for more than three and a half years following the passing of Jerilyn Dinsmoor. Brian's departure comes due to an opportunity in Denver,CO.

Amy Noel, President of the La Crosse Promise Board of Directors remarked on Brian's leadership in his role.

“Under Brian’s leadership we have seen positive growth in both Future Centers in our high schools and the neighborhood revitalization program.His commitment to education and the La Crosse Promise will have a lasting impact on our community.”

Some of the most noticeable achievements Liesinger achieved were the growth of a nationally-unique neighborhood program and the program awards scholarship dollars to those who buy, build, or renovate homes in the Powell-Poage-Hamilton and Washburn neighborhoods.

During the start of his term in 2017 there had been only 2 Promise homes. The number of Promise homes has now increased to 25 Promise homes. In addition to the Promise homes, the Future Centers advising centers for high schoolers has grown. This service helps about 90 percent of all School District of La Crosse high schoolers before graduation.

With all the accomplishments of Liesinger, the La Crosse Promise Board of Directors is looking for someone to carry on his legacy of bettering the La Crosse community. The job posting can be viewed on their webisite.

As the search continues, La Crosse Promise and Future Centers are still hard at work. The Future Centers program will conduct all of their programs virtually.

For additional information on La Crosse Promise, check out their website. Also to find out more information on Future Centers and apply for scholarships, visit their website.