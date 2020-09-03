Biden, in Kenosha, says U.S. confronting ‘original sin’

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told residents in Kenosha, Wisconsin, that the turmoil their city has experienced following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, could help the nation confront centuries of systemic racism. The Democrat sought to draw a sharp contrast with President Donald Trump, who visited Kenosha earlier this week but concentrated on praising law enforcement and accusing protesters of “domestic terrorism.” Biden met with the Blake family and talked with the hospitalized Blake on a call. Jacob Blake’s uncle said Biden’s visit was more unifying, and he noted Trump did not ask at all about his nephew.