La Crescent, Minn. (WXOW) It was rivalry night in southeastern Minnesota.

Caledonia and La Crescent-Hokah battled to a 1-1 in boys soccer Thursday night

Austin Meyer scored a goal with just under five minutes to go for Caledonia to forge a 1-1 tie.

Earlier, Sam Wilson put the Lancers on top with a goal in the second half.

August Allen had 15 saves for Caledonia in goal.