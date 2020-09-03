Regional Update: 31 new COVID-19 cases in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - 31 new cases were reported in La Crosse County on Thursday according to the state's Department of Health Services (DHS).

Details weren't available on the demographics from the La Crosse County Health Department.

La Crosse County also added more La Crosse locations to its Outbreaks and Investigations page. All are listed as high-risk. They are:

EconoLodge: August 21 from 3-11 p.m

Brother's: August 21

Top Shot's: August 22

John's Bar: August 22, 24, 25

The Ridge Restaurant: August 25

Neighbor's Bar: August 28 from 9 pm-2 am

The health department said that anyone who was at a high-risk location on the dates mentioned should fill out a Risk Screening and Referral Form for referral for testing, if appropriate, quarantine at home, and limit contact with others.

Wisconsin reported four new deaths since yesterday and 30 new hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19.

The Department of Health Services reported 9,178 new test results since yesterday, of which 727—or 7.9 percent—came back positive, according to new numbers released today.

The seven-day average of reported positive daily cases is 674, down from 701 a week ago.

DHS reported 4 new deaths, raising the total at 1,146 people (1.5 percent of positive cases) killed by the disease.

The state reported 8,451 new negative test results.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 69,299 or 89 percent, are considered recovered.

The state reported 30 new hospitalizations. Wisconsin hospitals are currently treating 293 patients with COVID-19. Of those, 104 are in intensive care units.

In the Western Region, which comprises La Crosse, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, Monroe, Vernon, Crawford, and Grant counties, a total of nine people are hospitalized with the virus. Four are in intensive care. Both figures are the same as Wednesday.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers:

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Buffalo 77 (+8) 2 Crawford 112 (+3) 0 Grant 443 (+6) 18 Jackson 77 (+0) 1 La Crosse 1,239 (+31) 2 Monroe 291 (+3) 2 Trempealeau 431 (+5) 2 Vernon 108 (+4) 0 Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

