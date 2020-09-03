Leaders of Kosovo, Serbia at White House for economic talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has completed the first of two days of talks aimed at normalizing economic relations between Serbia and Kosovo where tensions remain high over thorny political issues. Trump administration officials met Thursday with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo’s Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti to discuss furthering relations on the economic front — something that would provide the president with a diplomatic win ahead of the November presidential election. Kosovo’s Parliament declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Most Western nations have recognized Kosovo’s independence. Serbia and its allies Russia and China have not. The deadlock has kept tensions simmering, but the U.S. is hoping that political issues can be set aside to allow economic relations to develop.