Oregon governor, others call for end to protest violence

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — With protests in Portland nearing the 100-day mark, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and other Democratic leaders have called for an end to violence. Meanwhile, federal agents are continuing to arrest protesters who allegedly assaulted law enforcement officers. Protests have erupted daily in the Pacific Northwest city since the killing of George Floyd. They are now are punctuated by clashes between Black Lives Matter demonstrators and far-right counter-protesters. Brown’s condemnation of violence was signed by almost two-dozen state and local politicians, a host of organizations including the local NAACP chapter, and professional sports teams like the Trailblazers NBA team, the Timbers soccer team and the Thorns women’s soccer team.