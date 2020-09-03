Poll workers needed for upcoming election

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse needs about 200 people to help out on Election Day.

A new position that is needed, listed as a "poll place help." This role will help organize voters' line, encourage social distancing, and sanitize the voting booths. Polling places have installed Plexiglas shields in high traffic areas. There will be hand sanitizer readily available, and each voter gets to keep the pen they use to mark their ballot.

To view a list of other jobs available, you can visit the city's website here.