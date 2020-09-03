South African healthcare workers protest, threaten strike

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — More than 100 South African healthcare workers have protested against poor working conditions and urged the government to end corruption in the purchase of COVID-19 personal protective equipment. The protesters in Pretoria and Cape Town claimed that the lives of healthcare workers are endangered as some health facilities have inadequate supplies of protective equipment like surgical masks. The union leading the demonstration, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union, has threatened that its 200,000 public workers will go on strike on Sept. 10 if their issues are not addressed. A widespread strike by healthcare workers would cause serious problems for South Africa’s hospitals, which have been stretched to the limit by the coronavirus.