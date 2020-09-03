Turkey says Russia will hold live-fire exercises in Med

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has announced that Russia will hold live-fire naval exercises in the eastern Mediterranean, amid escalating tensions between Turkey and its coastal neighbors Greece and Cyprus over rights to search for energy resources in the region. The navigational notice issued late on Wednesday said the Russian exercises will take place Sept. 8-22 and Sept. 17-25 in areas of the Mediterranean where Turkish seismic research vessels are operating. There was no immediate comment from Russia on the exercises, which Turkey announced after the United States said it was partially lifting a 33-year-old arms embargo against Cyprus. Turkey spoke out against the U.S. decision, saying it will harm efforts to reunify Cyprus.